I don’t buy the widespread claim that the Republicans’ midterm s shellacking was simply a show of voters’economic discontent. According to exit polls, voters were also deeply angry about the unbridled corruption endemic to this administration. Hispanic voters swung back hard to the Democratic party, motivated by rage at Trump’s vicious deportation policy. Black voters surged to the polls in response to Trump’s naked racism and Republicans’ attempts to negate their votes through gerrymandering. And young white men turned out against the Republicans in force to protest the war on Iran.

Still, economic issues were clearly important to voters — especially the contrast between Donald Trump’s big promises and his utter failure to deliver.

The most conspicuous area of failure has been inflation. During the 2024 campaign, Trump promised to cut grocery prices starting on “day one”. According to the most recent data, food prices are up 4 percent since he took office. He promised to cut energy prices in half within six months. But thanks to his war of choice, prices of refined products — gas and diesel — are up 45 percent. Overall inflation, which was running below 3 percent when he took office, is now 3.9 percent over the past year. This acceleration of inflation, which is lowering the average American’s living standards, is entirely the result of Trump’s tariffs and his war.

While Trump’s faceplant on inflation understandably gets most of the attention because it directly affects voters’ pocketbooks, we shouldn’t forget that he also made big promises on economic growth. Trump’s economic apparatchiks officials explicitly predicted that his One Big Beautiful Bill, which cut taxes on the wealthy while slashing aid to the poor and middle class, would deliver a huge boost to economic growth.

In so doing they were following in a long, dishonorable tradition. I’ve written many times over the years about zombie economic ideas — economic ideas that should be long dead, having been refuted by experience again and again, yet keep shambling along, eating people’s brains. The most important of these zombies is the claimthat tax cuts will deliver miraculous economic growth — dubbed “voodoo economic policy” by George H.W. Bush when he was running for the 1980 Republican presidential nomination. Despite an unbroken history of Republican tax cuts leading to larger deficits and no sustained increase in growth, the cult of miracle tax cutsfor the rich is official G.O.P. doctrine. Perhaps this has something to do with the fact that wealthy Americans disproportionately give to Republicans and Republican-affiliated causes?

While Trump has chosen to betray the conventional Republican view by imposing tariffs, which are effectively a tax on Americans, he has been a staunch practitioner of the standard Republican voodoo, insisting that lower taxes on the rich will supercharge the economy. And we can be sure that when a future Democratic president tries to raise taxes in order to lower the federal deficit that has become unsustainable due to Republican tax cuts, that the Republicans will cry “job destroyer,” as they did with both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama

So today’s primer will be devoted, first, to deconstructing Republican voodoo economics — and then to demonstrating that Trump, the so-called populist, has, like his Republican predecessors, gone full voodoo.

Beyond the paywall I will address the following:

1. The Reaganomics legend

2. Taxes and growth: a broader view

3. Trump’s rosy growth scenario

4. The longer-term harmful consequences of the Republican tax-cut zombie

5. What Democrats must do now