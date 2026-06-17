Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
1h

"This is a very deep analysis, but it makes me think about the bigger picture of American reliability. The US healthcare system is unstable because the politics are unstable. For us, who were abandoned after years of alliance, we know what it feels like when Washington changes its direction and leaves you in the wreckage. Now, the American people are experiencing their own version of this wreckage with Trump II cutting Medicaid and healthcare subsidies. A single-payer system or a public option is definitely the right path, because leaving human lives in the hands of private companies for profit is a disaster. But the real problem is political willpower. If America wants to lead or be a model for the world, it needs to show it can take care of its own people first. Right now, the insurance companies have more power than the voters.

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Albert Berger's avatar
Albert Berger
1h

A major component of the excessive costs of health care in this country that is not routinely discussed is the excessive salaries of the C-Suite members in the hospitals, clinics and health insurance companies compared with those salaries in other countries. Additionally the salaries of medical staff is also excessive in comparison to what the same staff earn in other countries.

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