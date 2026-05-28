Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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John Ranta's avatar
John Ranta
8h

To fix healthcare, get rid of the profit motive and the free market. Capitalism and healthcare don’t mix.

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Patrick Wiltshire's avatar
Patrick Wiltshire
8h

I’m a paying subscriber and I’d prefer if you’d remove the paywall from ALL your posts regarding healthcare!! I’d like to send links to all three to our entire congressional delegation as well as a dozen or so state legislators in Indiana, where hospital costs are among the highest in the nation due to oligopolistic collusion between and among hospitals and insurance carriers. A private-insurance-private-provider system that guarantees universal coverage is the only model that is going to sell in red states, so until and unless we get 60 Dem US Senators, we have to figure out how to dominate the insurance, hospital and MD lobbies to ensure markets are regulated to WORK for everyone, and not special interests.

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