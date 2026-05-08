Paul Krugman

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Arthur Sanders's avatar
Arthur Sanders
1h

USA spends more per capita than any other Western country, but life expectancy is ca nr 60 in the world.

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ISOequanimity
1hEdited

Baby Chance is the canary in the mine where US healthcare and politics intersect. His mother, Adriana Smith, 9 weeks pregnant and brain-dead, was placed on life support because of Georgia’s 6 week abortion limit. When until an emergency c-section was required, Baby Chance was delivered and weighed less than two pounds. He’s now more than a year old and has never left the NICU. What kind of society permits such ghastly Frankenstein experiments on a brain-dead mother and a 9 week old embryo who was one inch long? Did Adriana Smith suffer during months of life support? Is baby Chance suffering from the invasive medical interventions that keep him alive? How would we know? He’s only a year old. He can’t talk.

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2025/06/adriana-smith-fetal-personhood-medical-ethics/683297/

https://www.11alive.com/article/news/local/billboards-go-up-1-year-mark-nears-case-of-woman-who-carried-her-baby-while-brain-dead-sparked-debate-over-georgia-abortion-law/85-ee8c4c0d-7c29-48d1-ae11-bba644dd72b1

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