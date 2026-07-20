Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Erik Bruun's avatar
Erik Bruun
8hEdited

This is just one of Trump's wars on the future.

Borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars for future generation to repay, stripping environmental protections, trying to hold back the tide of ethnic diversity in the United States are also on the list.

He is the fat, demented, criminal, racist Don Quixote of our time without the literary romance or love of humanity.

Trump's only interests are here, now and him.

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Ziggy's avatar
Ziggy
8h

Back in the 1980's, Brazil was doing same-day clearing of checks while the US standard was three days. Those Third World countries are so backwards!

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