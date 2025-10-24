Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terence J. Ollerhead's avatar
Terence J. Ollerhead
2h

Is the US the only country in the world where its most famous and historic building is partially bulldozed (the Jefferson east wing), without cause or oversight, and there aren't thousands of protesters at the gates? There's hardly a whimper. Today Trump told Canada he was stopping our ongoing trade talks because he was offended by an ad taken out by Ontario, that apparently hurt his feelings. I'm so fucking tired of your country. It's like sepsis in the body politic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Stephen Wunderlich's avatar
Stephen Wunderlich
2h

Paul, this is the absolute truth.

And it feels like it’s the end of the world.

At least, per R.E.M., as we knew it.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
236 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture