Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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The Coke Brothers's avatar
The Coke Brothers
9h

Christians spent two millenia warning us about the Antichrist. When he finally showed up, they elected him president

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
9h

This is a clear-eyed warning about alliances that too many still refuse to see.

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