Travel day, so just one chart — the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the last big data release before the midterms. Trump likes to stick his name on things, but this time he would be entirely justified: He personally built this, first with his tariffs and then with his war.
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Trump could not have engaged in his illegal tariffs or illegal war unless the Republicans in Congress allowed him to. Let's give each and every one of them credit.
"This is America's Golden Age," Trump keeps telling his rally attendees.
And he's right, in a way, because it now takes a lot of gold to afford even the most quotidinal things from gas to groceries. Great work, Donnie and crew!