Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Henry Cohen's avatar
Henry Cohen
11h

Trump could not have engaged in his illegal tariffs or illegal war unless the Republicans in Congress allowed him to. Let's give each and every one of them credit.

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Derelict
11h

"This is America's Golden Age," Trump keeps telling his rally attendees.

And he's right, in a way, because it now takes a lot of gold to afford even the most quotidinal things from gas to groceries. Great work, Donnie and crew!

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