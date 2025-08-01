Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Happy's avatar
Michael Happy
3dEdited

I want to add with regard to Canada, that while it is true Trump has cited fentanyl as the reason for Canadian tariffs -- and that it is true also the claim is an egregious lie (Canada accounts for .01% of total supply) -- Trump a few days ago furiously specified Canada's newly announced policy to recognize the Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September. So we too are being punished for behaving like a sovereign nation conducting our own business on our own terms in ways that have nothing to do with trade and are none of Trump's fucking business.

It's also worth reminding ourselves that Trump has vowed to crush the Canadian economy to force an "annexation". Which, c'mon folks, is never going to happen. Americans (read: "Republicans") underestimate how tough and capable we are. Besides, it is much closer to the truth that a number of blue states would sooner become Canadian provinces than Canadians would accept being absorbed by a dying democracy that refuses to provide the basics for a life that we here can take for granted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
142 replies
50yearsfree's avatar
50yearsfree
3d

Why? It's because he doesn't drink coffee but he does drink orange juice so it's all about him as always.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
425 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture