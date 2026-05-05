Paul Krugman

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ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
4hEdited

Unsurprising from the lord of the flies. Will unaffordable fuel be the line in the sand for magas? It’s been 10 years of teachable moments. I’m exhausted.

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
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In March, power generation from solar and wind increased 15% and 8%, respectively, outside of China. Even in the US, renewables generated a greater share of electricity than gas for the first time!

https://nuancematters.substack.com/p/has-the-iran-war-shuffled-the-energy

Cheaper, longer laster EVs are flooding markets. Recognizing this is a win for energy security is a key messaging opportunity.

These are moments that could be worth celebrating if the circumstances weren't so dire. Instead, Trump is doing irreparable damage to America's standing, to the American economy, and to people all across the globe.

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