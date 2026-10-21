Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
6d

The cuts in research funding will also do long-term damage to medical innovation. The full promise of RNA vaccine research may be postponed by a decade or more. Meanwhile, China is surging in drug development. This is only the leading edge of the healthcare damage this administration has inflicted.

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Elizabeth Warner's avatar
Elizabeth Warner
6d

Keep it coming, Paul Krugman. I hope you get this in an editorial in the NYTimes.

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