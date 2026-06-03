Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Meighan Corbett's avatar
Meighan Corbett
6h

Was he ever interested in governing? I don't think so. He was interested in staying out of jail and enriching himself and his family.That's it.

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
6h

Trump recently posted “I AM THE MOST DISRESPECTED PRESIDENT EVER!”

It is at once the most factual tweet he has written, but also demonstrates his complete lack of self-awareness. Another man might then ponder, “Why is that?”

I am equal parts hopeful and fearful for November. That one day will determine whether we fight on or flee.

At least I know I can still read you on Substack in Canada. Do the “detention centers” have WiFi?

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