Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
15h

Trump’s administration is neck‑deep in rot, a whole clan chewing through America like political termites. Every week looks like another sleazy scandal, another grubby grab for power while the country’s global influence shrivels. It’s corruption stacked on corruption, a festering pile of self‑interest where the Trump orbit gnaws at institutions, truth, and basic governance like it’s all disposable trash.

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Colin Peter Leach's avatar
Colin Peter Leach
15h

Drill Baby Drill!!!!!!

On 1/24/25 Baker Hughes reported 472 rigs drilling for oil in the US

On 2/20/26 Baker Hughes reported 409 rigs drilling for oil in the US

On 10/26/26 Baker Hughes reported 460 rigs drilling for oil in the US

This does not look like a boom in oil drilling

The war did not result in a boom of drilling to counter oil prices - why would an oil company do that?

Why would an oil company double up on drilling to get crude down to $40 per barrel (potentially delivering gasoline at $2 per gallon) when that would mean losing money on each barrel of oil?

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