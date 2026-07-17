Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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GH's avatar
GH
18h

At work (UK) I had to complete a regulatory course on corruption. Every aspect was just Trump in a nutshell.

Difficult to respect a deeply corrupt country.

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166 replies
Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
18h

"America is respected like we have never been respected before."

This is literally true. As the charts show, we used to be respected much more.

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