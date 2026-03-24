Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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The Rhythm's avatar
The Rhythm
3h

The really sad part is that it takes only two GOP people in Congress and something like a dozen senators to permanently end this whole catastrophe. Just 14 or so people to rediscover their integrity.

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
3h

When market moves precede policy shifts, the real question is not what happened but who already knew.

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