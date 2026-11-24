Transcript

On the Jensen Huang story, it’s really important not to miss the forest for the sex.

Hi, Paul Krugman here with a few comments on the big story of the day, which is Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia.

Yes, Huang had an affair with a woman who was pretty clearly a Chinese asset.

But that’s really almost secondary, although it would be a firing offense for most of us. The real story about NVIDIA is that treason was an important part of its business model. That selling proscribed chips to China — indirectly through third parties, but still making proscribed chips technology available to a US adversary — was a big driver of the bottom line.

And they knew what they were doing. This is not something where they innocently thought that Singapore was really buying all of these chips. They knew that they were being passed on. And in fact, the evidence that they knew is they changed the way they reported so that it was no longer clear who was buying the chips. In fact, Singapore in particular as a way station for China was probably more important than ever. But Nvidia stopped reporting and that was obviously because the story was starting to get out and they were basically trying to throw up some dust.

Beyond that, what we know is that the Trump administration knew. We know that Marco Rubio tried to alert Trump to Alice Wong’s relation with Chinese intelligence. We know that Scott Bessent tried to stop sales to Megaspeed. We also know that Howard Lutnick declined to do anything about it. And it’s almost certain — I mean, multiple reports — that Trump was told about it, surely knew as well.

So this was all taking place. This treasonous activity, trading with the enemy, selling critical technology to a US adversary was being done with the tacit approval of the Trump administration. And once the story came out, the Trump administration — well, Trump himself and also just about all of the edgelords of Silicon Valley, all of the tech bros, moved heaven and earth to ensure that Jensen Huang faced no consequences. In fact, got reinstated triumphantly despite the fact that he had done nothing to make amends.

There’s no reason at all to believe that there won’t be more national security violations in the future. So this was all just, if the right kind of guy is making money by endangering U.S. national security, well, what matters is who he is and not what he did.

As Trump himself said, different context, but not that different a context, if you’re a star, they let you do it.

That’s all really extraordinary. That’s telling you something about the complete amorality of Trump, of course, and his administration, and the complete amorality of the Silicon Valley tech elite.

Why didn’t Trump, etc., make an issue of it? Well, partly because if you’re a star, they let you do it. And also because they were basically in on it. They were basically getting a cut one way or another. Howard Lutnick, who was clearly indirectly profiting from what Nvidia was doing, basically gave money to Trump, to his library. But anyway, basically bribed Trump to avoid any consequences. Trump himself clearly had some kind of stake.

So there was just an extra layer of pretty raw corruption explaining this. And that also explains why Trump and company didn’t mind. The idea of profiting by selling out U.S. national security, well, that’s their kind of thing.

There was also a clear sense, both from the tech bros and from Trump, that Jensen Huang was their kind of guy. And that the very idea that people in positions of autocratic power, which a lot of people in this group are at least within their own companies, that they should face any accountability, that anything bad should happen because they’ve broken the rules, because they’ve endangered the national interest —that’s anathema to them. Elite impunity is a core part of what they advocate.

And that’s why the tech bros show this sort of class solidarity. If Huang is in trouble for treason, well, the same could happen to them, because there are certainly quite a few other companies that will turn out when we finally get to the bottom of this to have done equally bad things.

Obviously, message for the Democrats. Nothing’s going to be done under this administration. Possibly some Republicans will get angry although the experience to date has been that whatever their supposed principles, Republicans always in the end cave. It was interesting in this case that even the fact that there was the stunning public repudiation of Trump didn’t change that. And the cowardice of the Nvidia board is also striking, especially given the fact that they will be facing a Democratic Congress and subpoena power and investigations looking forward.

So they are in effect betting that the Democrats will be toothless, that they are paper tigers, that ethical violations ranging all the way up to betraying national security will not have consequences. And it’s up to the Democrats to prove them wrong.

Anybody who at this point says that the Democrats should concentrate only on kitchen table issues and not vigorously pursue investigations into unethical, illegal, and treasonous behavior really shouldn’t be in politics. This ball is now inthe court of the Democrats.

Let’s hope that they rise to the occasion.