Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
2hEdited

This distinction matters deeply. “Socialism” is the scare word. Social democracy is the American inheritance people are already defending: Social Security, Medicare, unemployment insurance, minimum wage, public housing, the basic promise that citizens are more than market debris.

That Reagan/Operation Coffee Cup example is haunting me because the panic was wrong then, and it is still being recycled now. Medicare did not destroy American freedom. It helped millions age with dignity.

What people are rejecting is oligarchy. They may not have the perfect vocabulary for it, but they know when organized money has too much power and ordinary life has too little shelter.

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Don B's avatar
Don B
1h

Well said. Government ownership of the means of production. No chance of that happening. When Trump screams about Communism or republicans about socialism, it is really about “do not threaten our exalted position in life.” What a con job.

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