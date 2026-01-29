Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Marcel
5h

The world is gradually realizing that a country that elects such a president twice has a serious problem. Donald Trump is not the problem externally. He is much more a symptom of the problem, which is why the world is gradually beginning to turn away from the US. This process is irreversible.

132 replies
ISOequanimity
5hEdited

I don’t blame them. Leaving an abusive relationship is healthy. We can restore trust and repair broken relationships (at home and abroad) by taking bold and broad corrective action. Here’s a running list of suggested planks for November, amended by readers yesterday. It remains incomplete and in no particular order. Let’s make it clear to candidates that, this year, it’s the platform not the person. As Quincy Jones said, they need to “check their egos at the door.”

1. Medicare for all. Include mental health.

2. Running water for all

3. Safe, affordable, adequate housing for all

4. Climate change course correction

5. National “Annual Yearly Progress” educational standards that apply to all students: public schools, private school, home school.

6. Nutrition and pesticides. There’s a reason why US wheat imports are banned in EU.

7. Paths to citizenship

8. Metric system instead of imperial measurements

9. Reading and math literacy

10. Maternal and infant survival (US has the worst rates among developed countries)

11. Restore DEI. My disability requires electronic communication (email or chat with a transcript) but legal teams don’t like written records. I have to surrender agency and assign a proxy to manage a credit card issue or schedule a mammogram. Disney sent me an email stating that they’re “phones only.” What’s next? Telling guests in wheelchairs to manage the stairs?

12. Zero tolerance of corruption

13. Child care. Montessori is Head Start in Italy. That’s what it was designed for. We’ve made it an unaffordable luxury for those who need it most.

14. Amend the 2nd amendment. Texas and FL are responsible for more than 17% of the 40,000 annual gun deaths in the US. The UK has 28. Not 28,000. Not 2800. 28. Their cops are unarmed. Everyone wins.

15. FOIA restored without the loopholes.

16. Enforcement of the laws, regs and court decisions that are on the books but ignored

17. Abortion rights enshrinement

18. Marriage equality enshrinement

19. Infrastructure investment

20. Internet for all

21. We need to stop flushing drinking-quality water. We’re running out.

22. Return the Black Hills

23. Reparations

24. Liveable wages in decent working conditions, ideally in a union environment

25. End citizens united

26. Inheritance reform

27. Enshrine social security

28. Reform SCOTUS and court system

29. Campaign finance reform

30. Tax reform

31. Commitment to ethical conduct

32. Commitment to “truthfulness, transparency, and accountability.”

33. Enshrine voting rights.

34. Outlaw NDAs. They were meant to protect secret formulas, not to silence the voices of victims.

35. Join ICC

36. Restore the covenant of “good faith and fair dealing.”

37. Term limits. Public service is not for accumulating power and influence, it’s for serving the people.

38. Mandatory service to by all citizens reaching 18 for two years in public works, AmeriCorp, National Guard, or other similar organization.

39. Prison reform

40. Free college or vocational training.

Other unmet needs?

37 replies
399 more comments...

