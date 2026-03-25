Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
4hEdited

The rest of the world embraces a future of clean tech and energy independence.

- Asian markets are racing twoard EVs,

- European markets are seeking energy resilience,

- Africa is looking to China for clean tech.

Meanwhile, the US is stuck in the 1970s, in a world of fossil fuels and eternal Middle East quagmires.

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
4h

In the middle of a global shortage, choosing to suppress renewables is choosing higher prices and weaker energy security.

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