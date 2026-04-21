Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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NubbyShober
7mEdited

RW media--especially FOX News--was a significant factor in inflaming American anger at inflation under Biden, running hundreds of segments on how terrible it was, how everyone was getting screwed, etc. Despite our inflation levels being pretty much the lowest in world at the time.

If it had been Trump in the Oval instead, no doubt FOX would've run hundreds of segments instead on how much *lower* inflation was in the US, and that we should thank our lucky stars for such a divinely anointed 4D business genius as POTUS.

And as Trump's stupid Iran War pushes gas and diesel prices ever higher, Biden's IRA--expanding our Electro-stack industries and infrastructure--will be reappreciated for the sensible and necessary policy it still is. Which makes me wonder how much of Trump2's ongoing hostility to Electro is him following the the dictates of our Petro Barons.

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JS's avatar
JS
just now

Paul,

Lies, damn lies, and statistics! The ever-widening gaps in wealth and opportunity aren’t even mentioned in your missive. With AI now coming for the jobs of the educated class, anger and resentment is only going to increase. And at least so far, all the Democrats seem able to serve up is either “we’re not Trump” or “everyone gets a pony.” What a shitshow.

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