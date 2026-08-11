Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Legon's avatar
Sarah Legon
11h

Michigan is indeed a good test. I wish Sayed didn't have a beard and his wife didn't wear a hijab because it makes it harder but the vote will prove if Progressives can win a somewhat conservative state or not. Personally I strongly urge Democrats to stay together and vote for the Democratic candidate regardless of whether or not he is ideal to you. Figner crossed for Michigan Remember what the other side is - and the other side isn't out to help you or America.

Reply
Share
125 replies
Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
11h

Every country that has universal government-funded health care also has supplemental private insurance, and most working people get that insurance, which provides access to newer and more expensive treatments. Canada, UK, France, etc. all have that system. So basic healthcare for all, plus a more capitalistic system. But the key is: basic healthcare for all that isn’t provided as emergency medical care.

Reply
Share
106 replies
598 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture