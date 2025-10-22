Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Kraus's avatar
Thomas Kraus
13h

I am well aware of how bad the country actually is, because I'm a small business owner who has just shut down after almost 35 years. And why? Because all our long term clients are pulling way back. There was the European tech company that shut its US division. The technology company building specialized equipment for research that shut down. The high tech company building radiation monitoring equipment that scaled way back. Even the consumer electronics company that was so badly hit by tariffs that they had to scale back development expenses in the US. But my layoffs of my workers and filing for bankruptcy will go unreported because Trump has shut down accurate economic analysis. So, yes, it's much worse than people think it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 replies
Derelict's avatar
Derelict
13h

My own little bit of anecdata is that I see lower- and lower-middle income people I know scrabbling for whatever extra money they can lay their hands on. They're taking whatever overtime is offered, taking on second jobs and outside work like raking leaves or cleaning offices.

Part of that is due, I suspect, to the very real rise in prices at the grocery store. There, I'm seeing people not just reaching for the cheaper generic-brand stuff, but NOT buying meats until the store is forced to mark the package down due to the sell-by date.

So there's pain out there, and it's growing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
445 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture