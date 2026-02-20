Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Arthur Sanders
5h

Since MAGA dream about the 50s, they should absolutely copy the tax rates of that era

Scott Helmers
5h

Since my subscription has not yet run out, I receive the Washinton Post digitally. It is almost comedic how all articles are now shaded against wealth taxation. Always about the wealthy fleeing any state asking them to pay their share, about economies cratering where there are taxes, always about "running out of other people's money." How surprising!

