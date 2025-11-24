Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Erik Bruun
2h

Speaking of busted Trump trades, Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT, belovedly) that owns Truth Social is on the cusp of trading in the single digits--a 75 percent plunge since Trump's inauguration.

Strap yourself to our president, and prepare to lose your shirt.

Derelict
2h

With magic beans, you at least get a beanstalk.

With Beanie Babies, you at least got a little plush toy.

With McDonalds Happy Meal toy collectables, you got the toy and a snack.

But with crypto, all you get is hot air and electrons. No wonder Trump loves crypto--people give him actual cash money, and he gives them . . . nothing, really. Just hot air and electrons.

