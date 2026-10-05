Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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GH's avatar
GH
Oct 5

How you managed to write that with such visible but restrained anger is damned impressive. Must leave you exhausted having to research and focus on such vileness.

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Kimberly
Oct 5

If Dems do manage to get the majority they absolutely need to 86 Schumer and Jeffries and get people dedicated to honesty and $0 crypto, oil and other big money contributions. Really, they should be able to run a country and prosecute people at the same time.

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