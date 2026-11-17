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Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: There’s a federal agency, one that fulfills a critical function, that is still using extremely outdated technology. Notably, decades of underinvestment have left it still reliant on legacy software — and even, in some cases, hardware — from the 1960s.

The Biden administration made a start on upgrading the agency’s technology. But soon after Donald Trump returned to power, these efforts were put on hold. Meanwhile DOGE moved in, reducing the agency’s IT staff by 40 percent and removing almost 80 percent of its senior technology leadership.

But not to worry: The Trump administration insists that it can greatly improve the agency’s effectiveness, even with a decimated work force, by using artificial — sorry, “super” — intelligence, and by bringing in corporations, notably Palantir.

Am I talking about the Federal Aviation Administration? I could be. While there’s a lot we still don’t know about last weekend’s air travel nightmare, we can be fairly sure that the stage for that disaster was set by the Trump administration’s decision to abandon Biden-era plans for systematic upgrades, instead engaging in a perilous rush to modernize the technology quickly and on the cheap. They relied, of course, on AI and ignored warnings from experts and long-term employees that this rush job would risk exactly the kind of disaster we just experienced.

But I am not talking about the FAA. In fact, I’m talking about the Internal Revenue Service. You know, the agency responsible for collecting the revenue that allows the federal government to function and pay for things like air traffic control.

Yesterday I wrote about how many state governments still run on COBOL. So, it turns out, does the IRS — COBOL and 60s-vintage Assembly code. I don’t know enough about the technology to compare the backwardness of IRS systems with those at the FAA. But we do know that the IRS has been long targeted for destruction by Republicans.

You see, even Republicans want air traffic control to work — they just don’t want to pay for it. But they don’t want the IRS to be effective at doing its job collecting taxes – in particular, taxes on high-income Americans and corporations. Through underfunding and understaffing year after year, the Republicans have undermined the agency’s ability to identify likely tax cheats and audit them. And tax cheats are the modern GOP’s type of people. (Let’s not forget that the Trump Organization was found guilty of criminal tax fraud stretching back 15 years.)

The IRS’s severely weakened ability to track down wealthy individuals who don’t pay what they owe is a serious national problem on several counts. First, there’s the moral rot caused by a system in which crime pays — because cheating on one’s taxes is a crime. Second, there’s a lot of money involved. The last official estimate of the “tax gap” — the difference between the amount taxpayers owe and what they pay — was $606 billion in 2022. In 2022 that was more than 2 percent of GDP. If the current gap is of comparable size, it accounts for around a third of the budget deficit.

Unfortunately, I can’t give you a current estimate of the size of the tax gap. The IRS was scheduled to produce an updated estimate of the tax gap last fall, but that update has been delayed. At this time, there is no indication of when, if ever, the estimate will be released. And without that estimate, we can’t know how DOGE’s staffing cuts at the IRS and the attempted IT push have affected the agency’s performance.

But it’s a safe prediction that Trump’s “reforms” at the IRS, like every other major project the administration has undertaken, from the Reflecting Pool to the Iran war, will be a bust. So we’ll eventually learn that the tax gap has grown even wider.

This is bad. But the exploding tax gap also presents an opportunity. If Democrats retake the White House in 2028, there are a number of measures they will want to take almost immediately to deliver on their affordability agenda — starting with restoring Trump’s cuts to Medicaid, health insurance subsidies and food stamps. These measures will cost money at a time when there is already large concern about budget deficits. And there is a debate about whether the Democrats should propose tax increases to help cover their agenda’s costs.

They should. But they can also raise a lot of money simply by getting rich people and corporations to pay the taxes they already owe under existing law.

So if Democrats reclaim the White House in 2028, a critical part of their agenda should be to adequately fund and modernize the IRS — real modernization, not the delusions peddled by the Trump administration. This would not only achieve a major reduction in the tax gap and lower the deficit, but it would also make a significant contribution towards paying for their affordability agenda.

And making the IRS effective again would also help fight the rising tide of inequality.

MUSICAL CODA