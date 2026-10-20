Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
7dEdited

Why does Trump support Putin:

1. Financial support

2. Political support (have we forgotten that Manafort sent Republican polling numbers to Russia)

3. Kompromat material (highly likely)

4. Genuine authoritarian admiration

Trump has been Putin’s long game. And he played it brilliantly and mercilessly.

And Zelenskyy knows exactly what he’s doing bombing data/troll centers before the election.

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KMD's avatar
KMD
7d

Nancy Pelosi hit the nail on the head years ago when she said "With trump all roads lead to Putin."

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