Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
9hEdited

Vulgarity is only the surface symptom. What matters is the disappearance of restraint.

A republic can live with conflict, inequality, partisanship, and even corruption. These are not new features of political life. The more dangerous moment comes when power no longer feels bound by shame, convention, or the need to justify itself in public terms. Formal institutions can regulate ambition only up to a point. They also depend on a wider moral and cultural environment: a belief that officeholders should show some measure of restraint, that wealth should at least present itself as connected to public responsibility, and that political victory should not be converted into personal domination.

This does not require romanticizing the old elite order. Earlier elites were often exclusionary, self-serving, and hypocritical. But hypocrisy itself tells us something. It means there was still a norm powerful people felt obliged to acknowledge, even if they violated it in practice. They still had to speak the language of duty, philanthropy, patriotism, constitutional order, or public service. The performance was often false, but the need to perform it revealed that society still imposed some symbolic discipline on power.

A more dangerous stage begins when the pretense is discarded. Billionaires can openly display contempt for public responsibility. Political leaders can turn state rituals into personal theater. Public spaces can be repurposed as stages for spectacle, intimidation, and loyalty performance. At that point, the republic does not need to be formally abolished. Its institutional shell can remain in place while its underlying political culture is steadily emptied out.

This is why vulgarity matters politically. It signals that oligarchic wealth has escaped not only economic constraint, but also symbolic constraint. The elite no longer seeks legitimacy through service, sacrifice, learning, refinement, or stewardship. It increasingly demands attention and submission through spectacle, money, personal charisma, and the aesthetics of domination.

The danger, then, is not simply that politics becomes uglier. It is that ugliness becomes a governing style. Cruelty becomes entertainment. Public office becomes performance. Violence becomes aestheticized. Loyalty to institutions gives way to loyalty to a person. The constitution, courts, elections, and official procedures may still exist, but the habits that made republican government possible begin to decay before the formal structure collapses.

A republic usually dies first as a moral order. Only later does the institutional order catch up.

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
9hEdited

Krugman is way too focused on the vulgarity of the American elite. The American people are pretty vulgar, too. The public is addicted to bombast, coarse entertainment, soft (and hard) pornography, and trashy social media. Trump shares these traits to such an extent that he could be a character from a Reality TV show. Vulgarity is a big part of his appeal. It makes him seem "authentic."

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