Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
2h

Remember, politics are local. The most important Democrats can do is communicate a positive vision for the future and govern competently. They do that, more Texans (and Americans writ large) will vote blue.

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Allison Tait's avatar
Allison Tait
2hEdited

Ann Richards, wherever she may be, is beyond delighted! (Molly Ivins, too.)

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