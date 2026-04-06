Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Adam Oliensis's avatar
Adam Oliensis
7h

Well and truly said. Thank you.

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Christiana White's avatar
Christiana White
7h

Terrifying. Honestly making me nauseous. I’m still paying attention, at risk to my mental and emotional health. Thank you for this clear-eyed clarion call. Why can’t he be stopped? I truly don’t understand.

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