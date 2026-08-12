Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Allison Tait's avatar
Allison Tait
1h

Vaccines are a collective infrastructure and they work best when everyone participates, protecting people who can't be vaccinated through herd immunity. Dismantling that infrastructure pushes health protection back onto individual families, where outcomes depend entirely on what you can afford and what you happen to believe. The families with resources hire concierge doctors and navigate around the collapsing public system. Everyone else absorbs the risk. The vaccine debate looks like a science question, but structurally, it's the same privatization story playing out in a medico-cultural register.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
1h

Parents are torturing (I had measles, mumps and chicken pox in the pre-vaccine 50s, it was torture) and killing their children because of the anti-vax lies from Trump and RFK Jr. These people need to live with that guilt, without sympathy or support from the rest of us, for the rest of their cursed lives. Frankly RFK Jr. should be charged with mass murder for the deaths he has caused. Sadly there will be no consequences for him or for any of the anti-vax zealots who are killing children because of the lies they spew.

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