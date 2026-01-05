Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

ISOequanimity
8hEdited

I wistfully remember the summary of the Carter-Mondale administration: “Together we told the truth, we obeyed the law and we kept the peace.” They had a commitment to ethical governance, constitutional adherence, and maintaining peace domestically and internationally. Quite a contrast to the trumped up charge of narco terrorism.

Allenrrr
8h

“They fell into the alarming error of taking the obedience of the soldier for the consent of the nation. Such confidence is the ruin of thrones. " Excerpt From: Hugo, Victor. “Les Misérables."”

