Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
12h

As someone who stood side by side with U.S. forces for years, this analysis hurts deeply because it reflects a pattern I have lived through. We were told about strength strategy, and commitment, but in the end many of us were left behind. Wars are not only lost on the battlefield they are also lost when trust is broken. What happened in Afghanistan and what is being described here shows a painful truth: decisions made at the top can destroy lives on the ground. People like me are still paying the price.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
12h

Follow the money. We pissed $1T down the endless gaping maw of the Pentagon every year and fr what? Less than 20% goes to paying the troops, the overwhelming majority goes to Lockheed, Raytheon, and all of the other war profiteers. And who stands to gain the most from spreading the lie that we are out of ammo? Lockheed, Raytheon and all the other war profiteers. They will not be denied, it's only a question of how many cowardly Democrats join the Republicans in throwing away more of the riches of the country so that their shareholders, executives and board members (many of whom are retired generals and admirals) can have another vacation home or megayacht.

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