Paul Krugman

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Michael Brooke's avatar
Michael Brooke
15h

Obviously this was less seismic than Brazil, but Aleksandar Vučić's simultaneous ousting in Serbia yesterday is also a very positive development. And Vučić at least had the manners to concede defeat.

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Prosaic Political Punditry's avatar
Prosaic Political Punditry
15h

Loser Bolsonaro cries foul at losing a fair and square election.

What a surprise - a right-winger throwing a 𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙢𝙥 because the people rejected him.

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