Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Ziggy's avatar
Ziggy
1h

If attacking candidates for taking AIPAC money is a successful political strategy, attacking candidates for taking Musk money should be a no-brainer.

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
1h

As an Afghan ally who stood with U.S. forces for many years, I read this with a heavy heart. What is happening in American politics today does not only affect Americans it affects people like us who trusted the promises of democracy and partnership.When powerful elites support policies that ignore justice and responsibility, the consequences reach far beyond your borders.

Many of us risked everything based on those values, yet today we are left in uncertainty and danger.I hope that accountability, fairness, and human dignity will not be forgotten in this political struggle. The world is watching, and for many of us, the outcome is not just political it is personal and a matter of survival.

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