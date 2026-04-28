Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Another Dave's avatar
Another Dave
16h

Can’t help but think that American farmers are in the worst possible situation: diesel is up, fertilizer is up, interest rates are up, and available migrant labor is down.

Perhaps they will reconsider who they vote for in November.

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Bruce Boucher's avatar
Bruce Boucher
16h

I came across an old New Yorker cartoon from the first Trump administration, which showed a woman in a travel agency, asking “which country is least mad at us now?” Still current today.

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