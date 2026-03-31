Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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The Peaceful Solution-Plan B's avatar
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
5h

Please ignore Indivisible’s timid proposal, and instead, engage in a General Spending Strike.

The following is from an email by Indivisible:

“Gearing up for a national day of economic disruption on May Day. We always say mass mobilizations are just one tactic. Economic disruption is another tactic. And it’s most successful when you’ve done the work to build a large, broad-based coalition of folks ready for higher-level actions. So now, the ground is laid for May Day Strong’s national day of “No school, no work, no shopping” to put the oligarchs enabling Trump’s power grabs on notice.”

From Peaceful Solution:

This proposal is 14 months late and far too timid. They should have been proposing economic disruption simultaneously with the street protests. Remember, Indivisible is an offshoot of the Democratic Party, so the timidity should not be surprising. Their proposed one day economic disruption will have absolutely no effect, except to disappoint those participating and give a good laugh to the fascists and billionaires.

We are in the middle of a five alarm fire, and while most of the country remains oblivious, too many in the resistance are wasting time discussing how to organize and implement a fire department. What’s needed from the general public is total non cooperation and a General Spending Strike( Spending Strike, economic disengagement, economic disruption, general boycott, whichever you prefer). NOW!

We, the People, can’t easily or safely withhold our tax dollars that are allowing this corrupt government to function. Our tax dollars fund the fascist takeover.

But as consumers we can indirectly withhold our tax dollars. Consumer spending is about 70% of the economy. That spending ends up as tax dollars.

How much do you want to stop His Royal Heinous and the fascist takeover of the country?

Enough that you’re willing to make a small sacrifice? Like altering your spending habits for a month or two or three? That could be all it would take to get the attention of the oligarchs (formerly known as The Robber Barons in the first Gilded Age, also The Fat Cats, The Greedy Bastards).

A brief demonstration of We, the People’s, power of the purse could persuade them to quit supporting HRH and the politicians who enable him.

This small, painless sacrifice will not be permanent. It only needs to last long enough so that the billionaires realize that We, the People, still wield the power.

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
5h

Colleagues in India are moving back home as hotels and restaurants close in big cities because of a lack of gas to cook and heat. Colleagues in China tell me the high prices and gas lines signal a longterm price rise. Colleagues in Europe tell me there is already a hierarchy of who can buy gas - truck drivers come first. The rest of the world is already feeling the coming energy crisis and global recession.

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