Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T.K. Whitman's avatar
T.K. Whitman
6h

Gold isn’t predicting inflation, it’s pricing trust. And trust in U.S. policy is what seems to be deteriorating.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Hamza Khan's avatar
Hamza Khan
6h

What in gods name did we get ourselves into with this administration…

Reply
Share
55 replies
313 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture