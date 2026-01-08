Paul Krugman

Anthony O Neill
2h

Hi Paul.

Your first paragraph captures ‘our’ mood correctly. It’s not just US Americans, it’s ‘the West’ who observes contemporary events in the States in shock and shame. ‘Blinkers off!’, as another commentator replied recently. The US is being run as a rogue state by thugs. Yours, in regret, Anthony.

Christopher J O'Shea V
2h

DATELINE KYIV - DAY 1415 : 4341

Rest in peace Renee Nicole Good, mother, poetess and patriot.

In the words of the late legendary American civil rights leader, John Lewis, Ms. Good died making "good trouble." Lewis famously urged his fellow citizens to:

"Speak up, speak out, get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America," And so she died.

Let us pray that her tragic death was not in vain.

V/r - IB

An American in Ukraine

(2019 - Present)

