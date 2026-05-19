Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Patrick O'Hearn's avatar
Patrick O'Hearn
29m

Trump knows he is short on time and is doing what he can to enrich himself (and his family) before riding off into the proverbial sunset.

He doesn't care about the future of the United States, the future of the global system, or even the future of the GOP (unless its Don Jr. at the head of the ticket in 2028).

Unfortunately, it's an indictment on us as a body politic that we allowed this to happen TWICE.

Whether or not we can recover will be the story of the next decade, because AI and climate change will require a joint effort, and rest for no one.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
29m

It’s mind numbing

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