Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Richard Bielak's avatar
Richard Bielak
5h

Also TOFU - Trump Only F#$&s Up.

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Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
5h

Shades of Gainesville with Tom Petty echoing in my head! Perfect song choice for the situation!

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