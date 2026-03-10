Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derelict's avatar
Derelict
4h

Just yesterday, Trump was bragging about how he knew oil prices "would probably go up" because of his war. He's working on ways to bring those prices down. What ways? He couldn't say.

But he's also sure the war is pretty much done, kinda. Should end in a few days, or maybe weeks. Can't tell, really. This vague gibberish was enough to get the stock market going back up.

I never thought I'd see the day when our entire existence is ruled over by greedy imbeciles. But here we are.

Reply
Share
28 replies
Chenda's avatar
Chenda
4h

It's interesting as whilst petrol and diesel are a lot more expensive in Europe, Americans spend a similar amount on transport fuel as they consume a lot more. Which is another good reason to reduce car dependency in urban environments.

Reply
Share
12 replies
223 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture