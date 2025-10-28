Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damon Kovelsky's avatar
Damon Kovelsky
7h

And the cult will still cheer. Hunger is just another loyalty test.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
100 replies
Ellyn's avatar
Ellyn
7h

Anyone seen Bobby brain worms with his healthy food for children program?

Anyone?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
468 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture