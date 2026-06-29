Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
1h

I will ask once again: If Donald Trump were a foreign agent tasked with destroying the United States, what would he be doing differently?

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
1h

As an Afghan ally left behind by US government I see this situation very painful, America was strong before but now many people losing trust because of wrong decisions in Iran war. When dollar power also getting weak it means US losing another important tool, not only military but also economic control. We Afghans who trusted America feel more worried now, because when big power become unstable small allies suffer more. This is not just about money or war, it is about trust and future of many people like us.

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