Barbara Baldwin
4h

I wouldn’t hold your breath just yet. It’s likely to get even worse before it gets better. I’ve seen it too many times in other countries over a 40 year career in international finance.

Derelict
4h

This is the natural and predetermined end for conservatism in America. From the defection of southern Democrats over desegregation going back to Truman's time right through Reagan launching his presidential campaign in Philadelphia, Mississippi with a speech about states' rights on to today when we have Trump as an open racist pushing fascism and Nazism into our politics and government, this is where is was going to end up.

The question is, what's on the other side?

