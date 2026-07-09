Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Egulotty68's avatar
Egulotty68
1h

As always, excellent analysis. Just wanted to share that for 14 years, I lived in Not America, where climate science was well... science. And I had nationalized universal health care that I paid for, but could easily afford, regardless of my job.

Like the fake health care debate, my issue is that we are engaging in this fake debate where one side describes what is actually occurring, and the other lies. In America, we have defined this down as public discourse.

At some point, the allegedly centrist corporate media outlets not named Substack need to point the finger at the right-wing media, which is actively misinforming people and creating these fake debates. Fox and its "friends" lie about the rest of the media every day, and we are all paying the price for it. Dollarocracy is literally killing us.

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Don B's avatar
Don B
1h

The republican party is an existential threat to our lives with their climate denialism. This is the only planet we have. If the environment goes, we go. However, there are some in the religious community who assert that life on this planet is merely a staging ground for our eventual ascent to heaven, so who cares? Burn, baby, burn; drill, baby, drill!

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