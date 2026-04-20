Paul Krugman

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
3h

What economists call “demand destruction” is never some elegant reallocation of consumption. It is concrete, painful compression in everyday life. It means people can no longer afford to drive as much. It means thinking twice before traveling farther for work or basic errands. It means higher transport costs feeding into higher prices for groceries, household goods, and fertilizer-linked agricultural products. It means lower-income households losing what little buffer they still have under the combined pressure of oil prices, inflation, and interest rates.

This is especially true in the United States, where many suburban households simply do not have a meaningful short-run option to “use less oil.” There is no subway. There is no reliable bus system. Jobs, schools, supermarkets, and hospitals are spread across long distances. For these families, oil is not a discretionary purchase. It is a pass to the labor market and a precondition for maintaining basic daily life. So when supply shocks hit, what gets “destroyed” first is usually not some abstract demand curve. It is the mobility, purchasing power, and sense of security of working- and middle-class households.

That is also why this issue deserves to be raised beyond the narrow question of whether Hormuz will push oil prices higher. The way modern American society absorbs energy shocks is no longer a story of “everyone tightening their belts together.” Increasingly, it is a story of shocks being transmitted unevenly and disproportionately onto ordinary households, logistics networks, and the real economy.

So the deeper question is not just whether a disruption in the Strait of Hormuz will raise oil prices. It is why a society as car-dependent, suburbanized, long-supply-chain-based, and weak in public transit coverage as the United States is more fragile to oil supply constraints than it appears on paper, and why that fragility so quickly turns into higher living costs, commuting costs, food costs, and employment risk for ordinary Americans.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
3h

Trump is running a solipsist country, and all moves go through him. So, I was banned from comments here over a month ago. Sincere apologies. I will not comment again. The Krugman Substack is worthwhil, always insightful, often entirely a unique voice-important vital work. and my comments? not at all. Thanks for all you do. I am, by the way, not bought, not a bot, and quite thoroughly Liberal. bye. Silent reader. Sorry to have bothered you.

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