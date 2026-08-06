Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Mark Rapley's avatar
Mark Rapley
1d

I’m British and I’m still amazed by how Trump can flat out lie without being challenged or contradicted. What checks? . What balances?

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
1d

As an Afghan who served alongside US forces for years and was left behind, reading this article is painful. Paul Krugman is right: Donald Trump is so focused on political rants, claiming everything is dirty, and demanding punishment that he ignores the real truth. He does not even talk about crime dropping because he needs fear to justify his cruel policies. While politicians in Washington play games and complain about 'blue cities,' thousands of brave Afghans who risked their lives for American troops are left in danger. They talk big about safety and justice, but they completely turned their backs on the allies who truly sacrificed for them.

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