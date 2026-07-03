Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Brian
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These are not ordinary times, nor are we troubled by ordinary men. A nation may withstand storms, debt, error, faction, folly, and even defeat; but it cannot long withstand the daily treason of appetite dressed in the garments of law.

There is now among us a class of men who pitch and catch with those who have moved into the public space as if the Republic were a private yard, the Constitution a fence to be climbed, and the common inheritance of the people a field for sport. They do not govern. They seize. They do not deliberate. They feed. They do not preserve institutions. They chain them to their own hungers and command them to speak in the accent of obedience.

The great edifices of democracy, culture, and progress were not raised by one man, nor by one party, nor by one age. They were built slowly, painfully, by generations who believed that the future had a claim upon the present. They believed, however imperfectly, in man as a creature capable of improvement. They believed in Homo sapiens not merely as a species that eats, breeds, conquers, and dies, but as a being capable of justice, memory, mercy, science, art, and law.

But what is offered now? Not progress, but plunder. Not citizenship, but submission. Not a future, but the command to kiss the future goodbye.

Every day they steal something. One day it is a norm. Another day, an agency. Another, a court. Another, a school, a library, a word, a right, a vote, a history, a life. They steal openly, and then demand applause for their industry. They dismantle democracy plank by plank, and call the wreckage strength. They make our institutions slaves to their appetites, and then accuse the free citizen of disloyalty for noticing the chains.

What was once the Department of Justice is made to bend before one man’s grievance. It is no longer asked, What does justice require? but, Whom does the master hate? The law, which should be a shield for the weak and a bridle upon the powerful, is turned into a whip for opponents. Thus tyranny does not always arrive with drums. Sometimes it arrives with stationery, seals, appointments, memoranda, and men willing to mistake revenge for order.

And what of ICE, that cold machinery now praised by vulgar appetites as if cruelty were patriotism? A free people must beware any force that learns to move in secrecy, feeds upon fear, and grows bold by practicing first upon the friendless. The secret police of appetite do not remain forever at the margins. The habits learned upon the vulnerable are soon brought home against the citizen. A nation that permits cruelty because it is directed elsewhere has already signed the lease on its own prison.

And what of the courts? When justice is robed but not righteous, when judgment favors the robber because the robber knows the language of power, then the court becomes not a temple of law but a countinghouse of privilege. SCOTUS, in such an hour, risks becoming the Robbers’ Court: solemn in posture, ruinous in consequence, pious in phrase, and merciless in effect.

The scandal is not merely that rebellion stands before us. The scandal is that so many have trained themselves to call helplessness prudence. Open rebellion against constitutional government now walks in daylight, and men of position lower their eyes as if daylight itself were impolite. They counsel patience while the house is stripped. They recommend civility to the burglar. They instruct the citizen to calm his tone while the Republic is dragged room by room into private possession.

But America was not made for this. It was not made so that one man’s vanity might swallow the law. It was not made so that courts might sanctify theft, departments become instruments of vengeance, and the public spirit be reduced to fear, fatigue, and spectatorship.

The question before us is simple enough for every farmer, worker, teacher, parent, veteran, student, and honest official to understand: Shall the Republic belong to the people, or shall the people belong to the appetites of those who have captured the Republic?

There is no neutral ground between citizenship and servility. There is no comfortable middle between a future and its burial. To accept this dismantling as normal is to become an accomplice to it. To excuse it as politics is to surrender language itself. To wait for tyrants to grow tired is to misunderstand tyranny.

The future is not kissed goodbye by accident. It is surrendered by habit, excused by cowardice, and stolen by men who count upon our exhaustion.

Let us then recover the first sense of a free people: that government is not a throne, law is not a weapon, justice is not a family possession, and America is not the private estate of appetite.

The Republic is not helpless unless its citizens agree to be.

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
6h

After twenty years of standing with the U.S. as an ally,I can't help but feel like we've been left behind. The trade deficit numbers get all the attention, but they miss the bigger picture integrated supply chains, jobs on both sides, and decades of trust that don't show up on a balance sheet. Trump sees a number; I see a partnership that's been sidelined. And honestly? Being dropped like this stings more than any tariff ever could.

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