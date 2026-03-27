Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Leo Wolk's avatar
Leo Wolk
5h

Gulags? They're merely camps. Where the detainees are concentrated. Oh. Wait.

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James Vick's avatar
James Vick
5h

A patient of mine, US citizen, sweet Abuelita told me she was headed to Mexico to live with her extended family… “to be free”…

I need my country back.

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